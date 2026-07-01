UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Estavar

VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Estavar

mercredi 22 juillet 2026 · Estavar

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Heure de début
15:30:00
Ville
66800 Estavar
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Estavar

VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON

Estavar Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-22 15:30:00
fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :
2026-07-22 2026-08-19

Visites d’art sacré, commentées par Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport non assuré.
  .

Estavar 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 15 47 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sacred art tours with commentary by Jean-Louis Blanchon. Transport not provided.

L’événement VISITES D’ART SACRÉ DE JEAN-LOUIS BLANCHON Estavar a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE

À voir aussi à Estavar (Pyrénées-Orientales)