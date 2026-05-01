Laix

VTT et marche

Place Georges Mohy Laix Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-10

fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

– 3 circuits VTT sportifs de 24 km, 34 km et 44 km (départ de 7h30 à 10h00, 6 €/participant).

– 1 circuit VTT famille de 8 km (2 €/participant).

– Marche de 10 km circuit forestier fléché (départ de 8h00 à 10h00, à partir de 6 ans les mineurs doivent être accompagnés par un adulte 3 €/participant.

Restauration.Tout public

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Place Georges Mohy Laix 54720 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 49 38 90 71

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

– 3 mountain bike circuits of 24 km, 34 km and 44 km (departures from 7:30 to 10:00 am, 6 ?/participant).

– 1 family mountain bike circuit, 8 km (2 ?/participant).

– 10 km walk: signposted forest circuit (departures from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m., age 6 and over minors must be accompanied by an adult 3 ?/participant.

Catering.

L’événement VTT et marche Laix a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY