Week-end de vente vintage Route de Saint-Mont Saint-Germé
Week-end de vente vintage Route de Saint-Mont Saint-Germé samedi 20 juin 2026.
Saint-Germé
Week-end de vente vintage
Route de Saint-Mont Château Saint-Germé Saint-Germé Gers
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Le week-end du 20 et 21 juin 2026, le château Saint Germé accueille la styliste Victoria LEBBE pour un week-end de vente vintage (collection vestimentaire femme, maillots, chaussures et accessoires).
Après le succès de la première édition en novembre dernier, cette fois-ci l’événement s’enrichit de défilés et d’un beau feu d’artifices samedi soir à 21h30.
Il y aura également des Food-trucks pour se restaurer.
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Route de Saint-Mont Château Saint-Germé Saint-Germé 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 80 55 29 81 contact@chateausaintgerme.fr
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English :
On the weekend of June 20 and 21, 2026, Château Saint Germé welcomes designer Victoria LEBBE for a weekend of vintage sales (women’s clothing, swimwear, shoes and accessories).
After the success of the first edition last November, this time the event is enriched by fashion shows and a beautiful fireworks display on Saturday evening at 9:30pm.
Food-trucks will also be available.
L’événement Week-end de vente vintage Saint-Germé a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65