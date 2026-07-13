Informations pratiques

Hautefort

Zachary Kleiman et Jack Ullman interprètent au piano Bach (variations Goldberg), Chopin, Mozart, Schubert

Hautefort Dordogne

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Le mercredi 12 Août à 21h en la Chapelle de l’Hôtel Dieu de Hauterfort, vous assiterez à un concert exceptionnel de deux pianistes américains, Jack Ullman et Zachary Kleiman qui vous interprèteront de morceaux de Bach, Chopin, Mozart ou encore Schubert !

Le mercredi 12 Août à 21h en la Chapelle de l’Hôtel Dieu de Hauterfort, vous assiterez à un concert exceptionnel de deux pianistes américains, Jack Ullman et Zachary Kleiman qui vous interprèteront de morceaux de Bach, Chopin, Mozart ou encore Schubert !

Un programme d’une grande qualité avec deux pianistes au talent immense.

Un moment unique qui ouvre la semaine musicale de l’association PACTE pour notre plus grand plaisir ! .

Hautefort 24390 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

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English : Zachary Kleiman et Jack Ullman interprètent au piano Bach (variations Goldberg), Chopin, Mozart, Schubert

On Wednesday, August 12, at 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Hôtel-Dieu de Hauterfort, you’ll enjoy an exceptional concert by two American pianists, Jack Ullman and Zachary Kleiman, who will perform pieces by Bach, Chopin, Mozart, and Schubert!

L’événement Zachary Kleiman et Jack Ullman interprètent au piano Bach (variations Goldberg), Chopin, Mozart, Schubert Hautefort a été mis à jour le 2026-07-13 par Vézère Périgord Noir