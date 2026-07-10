23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald Creutzwald
dimanche 23 août 2026 · Creutzwald
Informations pratiques
Creutzwald
23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald
Creutzwald Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
Notre triathlon fait son grand retour au plan d’eau de Creutzwald pour la 23ème édition du Triathlon International de Creutzwald.
2 Formats S et M.
Individuel et relais.
Une journée de sport, de dépassement et d’ambiance au bord de l’eau.Tout public
.
Creutzwald 57150 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 45 61 84 63
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Our triathlon is making a big comeback at the Creutzwald lake for the 23rd edition of the Creutzwald International Triathlon.
2 distances: S and M.
Individual and relay.
A day of sports, pushing your limits, and a great atmosphere by the water.
L’événement 23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald Creutzwald a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE
À voir aussi à Creutzwald (Moselle)
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- LAURENT BARAT LA BOITE A SOUVENIRS Creutzwald 13 novembre 2026
- LAURA FERRE LA BOITE A SOUVENIRS Creutzwald 28 novembre 2026
- THE MAGICAL MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER SALLE BALTUS LE LORRAIN Creutzwald 23 décembre 2026