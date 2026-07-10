UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Creutzwald

23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald Creutzwald

dimanche 23 août 2026 · Creutzwald

23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald Creutzwald

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 23 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 23 août 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Ville
57150 Creutzwald
Département
Moselle
Tarif

Creutzwald

23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald

Creutzwald Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :
2026-08-23

Notre triathlon fait son grand retour au plan d’eau de Creutzwald pour la 23ème édition du Triathlon International de Creutzwald.
2 Formats S et M.
Individuel et relais.
Une journée de sport, de dépassement et d’ambiance au bord de l’eau.Tout public
  .

Creutzwald 57150 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 45 61 84 63 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Our triathlon is making a big comeback at the Creutzwald lake for the 23rd edition of the Creutzwald International Triathlon.
2 distances: S and M.
Individual and relay.
A day of sports, pushing your limits, and a great atmosphere by the water.

L’événement 23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald Creutzwald a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE

À voir aussi à Creutzwald (Moselle)