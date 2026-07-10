Informations pratiques

Creutzwald

23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald

Creutzwald Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-23 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :

2026-08-23

Notre triathlon fait son grand retour au plan d’eau de Creutzwald pour la 23ème édition du Triathlon International de Creutzwald.

2 Formats S et M.

Individuel et relais.

Une journée de sport, de dépassement et d’ambiance au bord de l’eau.Tout public

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Creutzwald 57150 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 45 61 84 63

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Our triathlon is making a big comeback at the Creutzwald lake for the 23rd edition of the Creutzwald International Triathlon.

2 distances: S and M.

Individual and relay.

A day of sports, pushing your limits, and a great atmosphere by the water.

L’événement 23ème triathlon international de Creutzwald Creutzwald a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE