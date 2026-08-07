Informations pratiques

Saint-Michel-de-Lanès

7ÈME ÉDITION DU FESTIVAL DE L’ART DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-LANES

Saint-Michel-de-Lanès Aude

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-04 19:00:00

fin : 2026-09-04

Date(s) :

2026-09-04

La 7ème édition du festival Saint Michel de l’Art aura lieu les 4 et 5 septembre, avec de belles surprises artistiques à la clé. Cette année, le festival renforce son ancrage local en impliquant davantage les acteurs culturels, artistiques et institutionnels du territoire.

Les habitants seront à nouveau invités à participer aux ateliers collaboratifs et à la confection de la décoration du festival. Fidèle à son esprit de surprise et de poésie, le festival proposera théâtre, marionnettes, magie, musique, théâtre d’objets, clown, expositions d’art, au fil des ruelles du village.

Au fil des années le festival a grandi et s’est développé. Aujourd’hui nous vous proposons une soirée d’inauguration, le vendredi, et une journée entière le samedi avec une programmation toujours renouvelée et éclectique. Pour l’occasion, le cœur du village et ses petites ruelles, ses espaces verts et ses recoins sont le décor naturel de nombreux spectacles en formes courtes et expositions en tous genres, comme une invitation à déambuler au gré des envies et des plaisirs. Transformer l’espace public en un espace partagé et animé, créatif et passionnant, inter-générationnel et ouvert, telle est la mission de notre festival !

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Saint-Michel-de-Lanès 11410 Aude Occitanie +33 6 31 73 77 67 saintmicheldelart@gmail.com

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English :

The 7th edition of the Saint Michel de l’Art festival will take place on September 4 and 5, with some wonderful artistic surprises in store. This year, the festival is strengthening its local roots by further involving cultural, artistic, and institutional stakeholders in the region.

Residents will once again be invited to participate in collaborative workshops and help create the festival’s decorations. True to its spirit of surprise and poetry, the festival will feature theater, puppetry, magic, music, object theater, clown acts, and art exhibitions throughout the village’s narrow streets.

Over the years, the festival has grown and evolved. Today, we’re offering an opening night on Friday and a full day of events on Saturday, with a program that’s always fresh and eclectic. For the occasion, the heart of the village—with its narrow streets, green spaces, and hidden corners—serves as the natural backdrop for numerous short performances and exhibitions of all kinds, inviting you to wander at your leisure, guided by your interests and enjoyment. Transforming public spaces into shared, lively, creative, and exciting places—intergenerational and open to all—that is the mission of our festival!

L’événement 7ÈME ÉDITION DU FESTIVAL DE L’ART DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-LANES Saint-Michel-de-Lanès a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par