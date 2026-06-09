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À André , chanteur de tango Argentin Festival Tout’art Salle Ph’Art Casino de Capbreton Capbreton

À André , chanteur de tango Argentin Festival Tout’art Salle Ph’Art Casino de Capbreton Capbreton

À André , chanteur de tango Argentin Festival Tout’art Salle Ph’Art Casino de Capbreton Capbreton mercredi 5 août 2026.

Lieu : Salle Ph'Art Casino de Capbreton

Adresse : Place de la Liberté

Ville : 40130 Capbreton

Département : Landes

Début : mercredi 5 août 2026

Fin : jeudi 6 août 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif : 20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif

Capbreton

À André , chanteur de tango Argentin Festival Tout’art

Salle Ph’Art Casino de Capbreton Place de la Liberté Capbreton Landes

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-05

Le Duo Filandre composé de Virginie Ballanger au violon et Vanessa Gardebien au piano nous emporte dans un concert-récit
Le Duo Filandre composé de Virginie Ballanger au violon et Vanessa Gardebien au piano nous emporte dans un concert-récit   .

Salle Ph’Art Casino de Capbreton Place de la Liberté Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 72 13 75 

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English : À André , chanteur de tango Argentin Festival Tout’art

The Duo Filandre, composed of Virginie Ballanger on violin and Vanessa Gardebien on piano, takes us on a story-concert

L’événement À André , chanteur de tango Argentin Festival Tout’art Capbreton a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par OTI LAS

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