À la découverte de la biodiversité forestière, Cendras, Cendras

À la découverte de la biodiversité forestière Jeudi 11 juin, 18h00 Cendras Gard

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-11T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-11T20:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-11T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-11T20:00:00+02:00

Dès 10 ans.

Cendras 30480 Cendras Cendras 30480 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « foret@shvc.fr »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 28 70 82 18 »}]

Initiation au jeu “Forêts Vivantes”, balade et apéro forestier.