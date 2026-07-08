UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ACTIVITÉ FITNESS STEP JEUDI 27 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

jeudi 27 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ACTIVITÉ FITNESS STEP JEUDI 27 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 27 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 27 août 2026
Heure de début
17:30:00
Adresse
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ACTIVITÉ FITNESS STEP JEUDI 27 AOÛT

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-27 17:30:00
fin : 2026-08-27 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-27

Envie de bouger et de faire le plein d’énergie ? Participez à un cours de step en plein air, accessible à tous les niveaux ! Au programme une séance rythmée mêlant cardio, coordination et bonne humeur, sur des musiques entraînantes. Idéal pour se dépenser tout en s’amusant dans une ambiance conviviale.
En famille Gratuit
  .

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Want to get moving and recharge your energy? Join an outdoor step class—open to all fitness levels! On the agenda: a high-energy session combining cardio, coordination, and good vibes, set to upbeat music. It’s the perfect way to work up a sweat while having fun in a friendly atmosphere.
For the whole family—Free

L’événement ACTIVITÉ FITNESS STEP JEUDI 27 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

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