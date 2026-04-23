ADAC MX MASTERS BITCHE 2025 RINNER BRUNNEN D 962 Bitche

Bitche

ADAC MX MASTERS BITCHE 2025

RINNER BRUNNEN D 962 Circuit du Martinsthal Bitche Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-16 08:30:00

fin : 2026-05-17 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-16

L’événement sportif de la saison !

Inédit, les 16 & 17 mai

La série ADAC MX MASTERS le prestigieux Championnat international allemand de Motocross revient pour la seconde fois de son histoire à BITCHE !

Deux jours de compétition de haut vol 250 pilotes sur la grille de départ, 25 nations représentées !

Venez vibrer, ce weekend des 16 et 17 mai, au rythme des différents manches qualificatives et finales des 3 catégories vedettes en lice Masters 450cc, Youngster Cup 250cc et Junior Cup 125cc !

Les meilleurs pilotes européens et les stars du MXGP les pros du mondial, l’élite et les étoiles montantes du motocross européen se disputeront la victoire dans un cadre exceptionnel !

Championnat international de Motocross à Bitche

Du très grand spectacle à ne pas manquer, sur l’un des plus beaux circuits de France !

Retrouvez tout le programme sur www.umbitchoise.com.

Et faites le plein d’adrénaline, le samedi 16 et le dimanche 17 mai !

Nombreuses animations et village exposants.

Accès gratuit jusqu’à 14 ans pour les enfants et ados accompagnés d’un adulte.

Pour les grands , bénéficiez du tarif préférentiel en prévente sur la billetterie en ligne (jusqu’au vendredi soir minuit) 20 € pour le week-end sur le site internet umbitchoise.com (ou 25€ sur place, 12 Euros le samedi seul).

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/union-motocycliste-bitchoise/evenements/prevente-adac-umbitchoise-2026

Info umbitchoise.com, TikTok et Facebook UMBitchoiseTout public

20 .

RINNER BRUNNEN D 962 Circuit du Martinsthal Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 48 18 20 24

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The sporting event of the season!

Unprecedented, May 16 & 17

The ADAC MX MASTERS series the prestigious German International Motocross Championship returns to BITCHE for the second time in its history!

Two days of high-flying competition: 250 riders on the starting grid, 25 nations represented!

On the weekend of May 16 and 17, come and experience the thrills of the qualifying heats and finals in the 3 star categories: Masters 450cc, Youngster Cup 250cc and Junior Cup 125cc!

Europe?s top riders and MXGP stars: the world?s pros, the elite and rising stars of European motocross will battle it out for victory in an exceptional setting!

International Motocross Championship in Bitche

A show not to be missed, on one of the most beautiful circuits in France!

See the full program at www.umbitchoise.com.

And get your adrenaline flowing on Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17!

Numerous events and exhibitors? village.

Free admission for children under 14 accompanied by an adult.

For adults, take advantage of the preferential advance sale rate on the online ticketing service (until midnight Friday evening): 20? for the weekend on the umbitchoise.com website (or 25? on site, 12 Euros on Saturday only).

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/union-motocycliste-bitchoise/evenements/prevente-adac-umbitchoise-2026

Info: umbitchoise.com, TikTok and Facebook UMBitchoise

L’événement ADAC MX MASTERS BITCHE 2025 Bitche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE