ADG7, Scène Ella Fitzgerald, Genève

ADG7 Mercredi 15 juillet, 21h00 Scène Ella Fitzgerald

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-15T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-15T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-15T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-15T22:30:00+02:00

Ak Dan Gwang Chil, ou ADG7, est un groupe sud-coréen formé en 2015 pour célébrer le 70e anniversaire de la libération de la Corée. À la croisée de la tradition et de la modernité, il revisite les musiques rituelles gut et les chants folkloriques minyo de la région de Hwanghae-do, qu’il infuse d’influences K-pop, funk et dance. Composé de trois chanteuses et de six musiciens traditionnels, ADG7 embrase les scènes internationales avec son « punk-rock chamanique », transmettant la dimension spirituelle de son héritage dans une approche déjantée et unique en son genre.

https://www.instagram.com/adg7_official

https://www.facebook.com/akdangwangchil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdaOtnuw-Ew

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugAkv-Bap4o

Scène Ella Fitzgerald Avenue Alice-et-William-FAVRE 19, 1207 Genève Genève 1207 Les Eaux-Vives Genève [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 14K Followers, 68 Following, 777 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from u110bu1161u11a8u1103u1161u11abu1100u116au11bcu110eu1175u11af ADG7 (@adg7_official) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « u110bu1161u11a8u1103u1161u11abu1100u116au11bcu110eu1175u11af ADG7 (@adg7_official) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/610611317_18354493267207310_4777086175318481747_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=107&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=XcIJtPbvHRoQ7kNvwH0_avR&_nc_oc=AdqhEi2u_qkdatKVfNu-AOXQkuhdi2Ji3J8dTflWUxlj3W96u0DHovMVXZDkdZtVhuc&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=Zn6NagHcRkJBE_kHEXulUQ&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af0PLhGNLILVCjthNmSPyi9lR5LvGv8owcZjjpYgyKKfKw&oe=69EBD9FB », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/adg7_official », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/adg7_official »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/akdangwangchil »}, {« data »: {« author »: « NPR Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Bob Boilen | August 19, 2022nHow do you fit a gayageum and an ajaeng behind the Tiny Desk? Thatu2019s the question I whispered into the ear of our Tiny Desk audio engineer, Josh Rogosin, when we first saw ADG7 playing those five-foot long string instruments at globalFEST in New York City at the top of 2020. The Tiny Desk team solved the puzzle and the nine-piece Korean band filled the room with joy and a sound thatu2019s unique in Tiny Desk history. ADG7 mixes traditional, shamanistic ritual sounds with Korean folk songs from Hwanghae Province. The groupu2019s full name is Ak Dan Gwang Chil: u201cAk Danu201d translates as band, while u201cGwang Chilu201d is in honor of the band having formed during the 70th anniversary of Gwangbokjeol, the National Liberation Day of Korea. The music is from the bandu2019s 2020 album, Such is Life, and its self-titled 2017 album.nnThe three singers, Hong Ok, Myeong Wol and Yoo Wol, immediately capture my eyes and ears but my attention begins to sway toward Lee Man Wol, who appears to be blowing into a pipe organ she holds in her hands. The instrument is a saenghwang, just one of ADG7u2019s transfixing instruments u2014 including brilliant percussion and a large bamboo flute known as a daegeum played by bandleader Kim Yak Dae u2014 that make this enthusiastic and adventurous concert an eye-opener. nnSET LISTnu201cWhateveru201d nu201cYeong Jeong Geo Riu201d nu201cHee Heeu201dnnMUSICIANSnHong Ok: vocalsnMyeong Wol: vocalsnYoo Wol: vocalsnWeon Meondongmaru: gayageumnChoi Byung Hwal: ajaengnChun Gung Dal: percussionnSunwoo Barabarabarabam: percussionnLee Man Wol: piri, saenghwang, taepyeongsonKim Yak Dae: daegeumnnnTINY DESK TEAMnProducer/Series Creator: Bob Boilen nAudio Engineer: Josh Rogosin nDirector: Kara Frame nSeries Producer: Bobby Carter nEditor: Joshua BryantnVideographers: Kara Frame, Michael Zamora, Pierre Kattar, Joshua BryantnAudio Assistant: Andie HuethernProduction Assistants: Jill Britton, Alantu00e9 Serene, Joby TanseconTiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Maia SternnVP, Visuals and Music: Keith JenkinsnSenior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmannnn#tinydesk #nprmusic #ADG7 », « type »: « video », « title »: « ADG7: Tiny Desk Concert », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sdaOtnuw-Ew/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdaOtnuw-Ew », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4eYXhJI4-7wSWc8UNRwD4A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdaOtnuw-Ew »}, {« data »: {« author »: « KEXP », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « http://KEXP.ORG presents Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) (uc545ub2e8uad11uce60) performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded November 5, 2021.nnSongs:nYeong Jeong Geo RinHee HeenThe Dance Of Lions nWhatevernAuchannKim Yak Dae – DaeguemnLee Man Wol – Piri & SaenghwangnGrace Park – AjaengnWon Meon Dong Maru – GayaguemnChun Gung Dal – PercussionnSunwoo Barabarabarabam – PercussionnHong Ok – VocalsnMyeong Wol – VocalsnYoo Wol – VocalsnnHost: Darek MazzonenAudio Engineers: Sae-rom Jung & Kevin SuggsnMastering Engineer: Matt OgaznCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D’Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Kendall RocknEditor: Jim Beckmannnnhttp://sori.nyc/adg7nhttp://kexp.org », « type »: « video », « title »: « Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) – Full Performance (Live on KEXP) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ugAkv-Bap4o/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugAkv-Bap4o », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugAkv-Bap4o »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/scene-ella-fitzgerald/

Korean Folk Pop

DR