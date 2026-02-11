After work: St Patrick Bar du hall Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Bar du hall 12 Rue Duconte Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Début : 2026-03-17
fin : 2026-03-17
2026-03-17
Scène ouverte avec Irish session Iparralde .
Bar du hall 12 Rue Duconte Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 03 60 39 91
English : After work: St Patrick
