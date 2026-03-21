AI for efficiency Comet Meeting Paris Mercredi 15 avril, 08h30 On registration

AI for efficiency with HEC Paris Incubator

AI won’t replace your teams.

But it will redefine how they perform.

On April 15, HUBFORUM Paris brings together the leaders shaping this shift.

Organized by HUB Institute, this flagship event explores one key question:

How can AI actually drive efficiency at scale?

Expect concrete answers through:

• Real use cases impacting performance & productivity

• New ways of working between humans & AI

• Insights from executives actively deploying AI in their organizations

Comet Meetings Bourse, Paris

April 15, 2026

The Incubateur HEC Paris is in partnership with HUBFORUM this year.

If you’re building, scaling, or transforming with AI — this is where conversations happen.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-04-15T08:30:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-15T17:15:00.000+02:00

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https://paris.hubforum.com/fr/content/billetterie-classique-invite-partenaire?discount=INCUBATEUR_HEC_Paris&productid=ccdd8939-8cc4-f011-8195-0022487f0371&qty=1&utm_term=HEC&utm_campaign=2026_fm_hubforum&utm_source=Growth

Comet Meeting 35 Rue Saint-Marc, 75002 Paris Quartier Vivienne Paris 75002 Paris



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