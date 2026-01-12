Airbag Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Airbag Chez Paulette

AIRBAG est un groupe norvégien de rock progressif, formé au milieu des années 2000. Reconnu sur la scène internationale, il s’est produit aux côtés de groupes majeurs tels que Marillion, Yes, Saga ou Riverside, et sur de grandes scènes européennes.

Inspiré à ses débuts par Pink Floyd, Airbag a développé un style personnel mêlant ambiances cinématographiques, mélodies envoûtantes et compositions immersives. Avec six albums studio, dont The Century of the Self (2024), et un premier album live officiel enregistré aux Pays-Bas en 2024, le groupe confirme sa réputation comme l’un des acteurs majeurs du rock progressif moderne.

Un concert rare en France, à découvrir Chez Paulette, pour les amateurs de rock atmosphérique et puissant.

Tarifs et billetterie bientôt en ligne sur le site de Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

English :

AIRBAG is a Norwegian progressive rock band formed in the mid-2000s. Internationally acclaimed, they have performed alongside major bands such as Marillion, Yes, Saga and Riverside, and on major European stages.

Inspired in the early days by Pink Floyd, Airbag has developed a personal style blending cinematic atmospheres, haunting melodies and immersive compositions. With six studio albums, including The Century of the Self (2024), and a first official live album recorded in the Netherlands in 2024, the band has confirmed its reputation as one of the major players in modern progressive rock.

A rare concert in France, at Chez Paulette, for fans of powerful, atmospheric rock.

Prices and tickets available soon on the Chez Paulette website

