Forever Nu! Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-10-09 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-09

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

Forever Nu The British Ultimate Tribute Festival Tour 2026 !

Après l’énorme succès de la première édition en septembre 2025, la tournée FOREVER NU! est de retour en France à l’automne 2026 avec 12 concerts exceptionnels à travers tout le territoire ! L’affiche réunit quatre des meilleurs tributes britanniques dédiés aux icônes majeures des années 90 et 2000

– System of a Down par Chop Suey

– Slipknot par Slip-NOT

– Machine Head par Machine ED-UK

– Papa Roach par Propa Roach

Sur scène, l’énergie brute, la rage et l’intensité émotionnelle qui ont marqué une génération reprennent vie à travers des performances fidèles, authentiques et immersives !Tout public

.

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Forever Nu: The British Ultimate Tribute Festival Tour 2026!

After the huge success of the first edition in September 2025, the FOREVER NU! tour returns to France in autumn 2026 with 12 exceptional concerts across the country! The line-up features four of the UK’s finest tributes to the major icons of the 90s and 2000s:

– System of a Down by Chop Suey

– Slipknot by Slip-NOT

– Machine Head by Machine ED-UK

– Papa Roach by Propa Roach

On stage, the raw energy, rage and emotional intensity that marked a generation come to life again through faithful, authentic and immersive performances!

L’événement Forever Nu! Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par MT TERRES TOULOISES