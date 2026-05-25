Pagney-derrière-Barine

Concert The Scotts + Tony Moore’s Awake Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-12 19:30:00

fin : 2026-06-12

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

The Scotts, avec Tony Currenti, batteur sur la tournée d’ACDC High Voltage, s’invitent Chez Paulette pour deux soirs ! Deux concerts ! Deux set list différentes !

Cadeau une paire de corne lumineuse offerte aux 400 premiers acheteurs d’un billet

Possibilité d’un Pass 2 jours (voir billetterie en ligne)

Possibilité Ticket cartonné à l’ancienne (poue le 12, pour le 13 et pass 2 jours disponibles bientôt) à se procurer directement auprès du groupe.

Tony Moore’s Awake en première partie le vendredi Iron Slave (Tribute Iron Maiden) le samediTout public

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343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Scotts, with Tony Currenti, drummer on ACDC’s High Voltage tour, invite themselves to Chez Paulette for two nights! Two concerts! Two different set lists!

Free gift: a pair of luminous horns for the first 400 ticket buyers!

Possibility of a 2-day Pass (see online ticketing)

Possibility of an old-fashioned cardboard ticket (for the 12th, for the 13th and 2-day pass available soon) to be purchased directly from the band.

Opening act Tony Moore’s Awake on Friday Iron Slave (Tribute Iron Maiden) on Saturday

L’événement Concert The Scotts + Tony Moore’s Awake Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par MT TERRES TOULOISES