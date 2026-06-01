aja monet, Scène Ella Fitzgerald, Genève

aja monet Mercredi 19 août, 21h00 Scène Ella Fitzgerald

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-19T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-19T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-19T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-19T22:30:00+02:00

Originaire de Brooklyn, aja monet est une poète surréaliste, chanteuse et compositrice. Saluée pour ses talents linguistiques exceptionnels, sa perspicacité et son engagement communautaire, elle collabore régulièrement avec des figures majeures du jazz et de la soul. Artiste multidisciplinaire portée par une parole urgente et sincère, elle fusionne poésie et musique dans une parole profondément personnelle, pensée comme un espace de partage. Cette soirée transforme la scène en une toile vivante de mots, de rythmes et de mélodies, entre résonances rétro et visions futuristes.

https://ajamonet.com

https://www.instagram.com/ajamonet

https://www.facebook.com/poetajamonet/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y-X9CpSiQ0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzQtJneEWQM

Scène Ella Fitzgerald Avenue Alice-et-William-FAVRE 19, 1207 Genève Genève 1207 Les Eaux-Vives Genève [{« link »: « https://ajamonet.com »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 163K Followers, 5,968 Following, 1,064 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from aja (@ajamonet) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « aja (@ajamonet) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/656794945_18567562687001481_219386413322850265_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=111&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy44ODUuQzMifQ%3D%3D&_nc_ohc=0Lw4vLm2HGEQ7kNvwH7Kaup&_nc_oc=Adr0sE98vKaXtYVdXh_3bplbVnSHQWgy_rFmpDqrXIrDGN8SFI9Age1QOBNl07wqlFE&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=wamYCfBLHP0r4ART7sAItw&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af1RC5E5i8hKJd2xWznlaqVUwFatN_XtclVn6q48EUmbOw&oe=69ED1BB5 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/ajamonet », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/ajamonet »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/poetajamonet/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « NPR Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Nikki Birch | December 1, 2023nnDjembe. Drums. Piano and bass. A sweeping groove beckoned, welcoming us into the world of surrealist blues poet, Aja Monet. Transformed into a lush garden, the Tiny Desk bloomed with the stanzas, sounds and legacy of jazz poetry. nnMonetu2019s poems cast unflinching eyes towards love, justice, accountability and the joy and healing of daughters and sons of the Black diaspora. At times, her words u2014 gentle gut punches to the soul and psyche u2014 had those in attendance whooping in agreement or silently weeping. These lyrical jokes, jabs and caresses were accentuated by her accompanists, a band made up of Tiny Desk veterans (Nate Smith and Logan Richardson) and jazz legends, including pianist and composer Brian Jackson, a long-time collaborator of renowned jazz poet Gil Scott-Heron.nnLike the many jazz poets who came before her, Monetu2019s poetry is an invitation to question the world around you, to explore the sacred space within, to drown in the depths of your emotions and resurface with gratitude. All of these poems are featured on Monetu2019s latest album, when the poems do what they do, and her performance brings them to life in a way that makes you think you ought to lean in closer and absorb every word. Sheu2019s got bars. nnSET LISTnu201cwhy my love?u201dnu201cweatheringu201dnu201cthe devil you knowu201dnu201ccastawayu201dnu201cblack joyu201dnnMUSICIANSnAja Monet: vocalsnLogan Richardson: saxophonenBrian Jackson: pianonBurniss Travis: upright bassnWeedie Braimah: percussionnNate Smith: drumsnSpecial thanks to: Classroom of CompassionnnTINY DESK TEAMnProducer: Nikki BirchnDirector/Editor: Kara Frame nAudio Engineer: Josh RogosinnSeries Producer: Bobby Carter nVideographers: Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur, Alantu00e9 Serene, Estefania MitrenAudio Assistant: Josephine NyounainProduction Assistant: Ashley PointernTiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills, Joshua Bryant, Maia SternnSeries Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen ThompsonnVP, Visuals and Music: Keith JenkinsnSenior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmannnn#tinydesk #nprmusic #ajamonet », « type »: « video », « title »: « Aja Monet: Tiny Desk Concert », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/_Y-X9CpSiQ0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y-X9CpSiQ0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4eYXhJI4-7wSWc8UNRwD4A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y-X9CpSiQ0 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « KEXP », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « http://KEXP.ORG presents aja monet performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded February 6, 2026.nnSongs:nsay it with your chest 00:20nhollyweird 04:33nfor the Congo 10:04nevery media minute 14:41nnaja monet – VoxnMicah Alu00e9c Collier – BassnBrian Hargove – KeysnJustin Brown – DrumsnnHost: Larry Mizell, Jr.nAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsnMastering Engineer: Matt OgaznnCameras: Jim Beckmann, Carlos Cruz, Scott Holpainen & Luke KnechtnEditor: Carlos Cruznnhttps://ajamonet.comnhttp://kexp.orgnnJoin this channel to get access to perks:nhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA/join », « type »: « video », « title »: « aja monet – Full Performance (Live on KEXP) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VzQtJneEWQM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzQtJneEWQM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzQtJneEWQM »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/scene-ella-fitzgerald/

Jazz Poetry

Daniel N Johnson