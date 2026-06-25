Narbonne

AMOUR COURTOIS

RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-05

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

Quand le pianiste Baptiste Bailly marie le jazz avec la musique du Moyen Âge. Accompagné de deux musiciens spécialistes d’instruments médiévaux, ce concert propose une relecture sensible et contemporaine des répertoires médiévaux.

Prolongez votre soirée par un spectacle grandiose Son & Lumière et la visite de l’abbaye Inclus dans votre billet d’entrée.

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RD 613 Chemin de Fontfroide Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

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English :

When pianist Baptiste Bailly blends jazz with medieval music. Accompanied by two musicians specializing in medieval instruments, this concert offers a sensitive and contemporary reinterpretation of medieval repertoires.

Extend your evening with a spectacular Sound & Light show and a tour of the abbey—included with your admission ticket.

L’événement AMOUR COURTOIS Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par