Ana Popovic Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal
Ana Popovic Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal vendredi 13 novembre 2026.
Meisenthal
Ana Popovic
Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
27
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-13 20:00:00
fin : 2026-11-06 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-13
Guitariste de blues primée par 7 Blues Music Awards, Ana Popovic revient avec Dance To The Rhythm, un album où s’entrelacent funk, slide, groove blues et accents soul-gospel. Après Power, numéro 1 du Billboard Blues Charts en 2023, elle repousse encore les limites avec une présence scénique exceptionnelle.
Encensée par Bruce Springsteen et seule femme invitée à la tournée experience Hendrix (2014-2018), Ana s’impose comme une guitariste incontournable. Dance To The Rhythm conjugue puissance et fluidité, entre groove irrésistible (Sho Nuf, Worked Up), ballades bluesy (Dwell On The Feeling), arrangements raffinés (Sisters and Brothers) et un remake magistral de 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. Sur scène, elle veut avant tout transmettre énergie et envie de danser.Tout public
27 .
Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Blues guitarist Ana Popovic, winner of 7 Blues Music Awards, returns with Dance To The Rhythm, an album featuring funk, slide, groove blues and soul-gospel accents. After Power, number 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts in 2023, she pushes the boundaries even further with her exceptional stage presence.
Praised by Bruce Springsteen and the only woman invited to the Hendrix Experience Tour (2014-2018), Ana has established herself as an essential guitarist. Dance To The Rhythm combines power and fluidity, between irresistible grooves (Sho Nuf, Worked Up), bluesy ballads (Dwell On The Feeling), refined arrangements (Sisters and Brothers) and a masterful remake of 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. On stage, she’s all about transmitting energy and the desire to dance.
L’événement Ana Popovic Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE
À voir aussi à Meisenthal (Moselle)
- Fête du 1er(MAI)senthal Artopie Meisenthal 30 avril 2026
- SixPenny Millionnaire, Halle Verriere, Meisenthal 30 avril 2026
- Circuit permanent du Mondfänger Meisenthal Moselle 1 mai 2026
- Zone de gratuité ARToPie Meisenthal 1 mai 2026
- GUITAR NIGHT PROJECT HALLE VERRIERE Meisenthal 23 mai 2026