Ana Popovic Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

Meisenthal

Ana Popovic

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

27

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-11-06 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-13

Guitariste de blues primée par 7 Blues Music Awards, Ana Popovic revient avec Dance To The Rhythm, un album où s’entrelacent funk, slide, groove blues et accents soul-gospel. Après Power, numéro 1 du Billboard Blues Charts en 2023, elle repousse encore les limites avec une présence scénique exceptionnelle.

Encensée par Bruce Springsteen et seule femme invitée à la tournée experience Hendrix (2014-2018), Ana s’impose comme une guitariste incontournable. Dance To The Rhythm conjugue puissance et fluidité, entre groove irrésistible (Sho Nuf, Worked Up), ballades bluesy (Dwell On The Feeling), arrangements raffinés (Sisters and Brothers) et un remake magistral de 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. Sur scène, elle veut avant tout transmettre énergie et envie de danser.Tout public

27 .

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Blues guitarist Ana Popovic, winner of 7 Blues Music Awards, returns with Dance To The Rhythm, an album featuring funk, slide, groove blues and soul-gospel accents. After Power, number 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts in 2023, she pushes the boundaries even further with her exceptional stage presence.

Praised by Bruce Springsteen and the only woman invited to the Hendrix Experience Tour (2014-2018), Ana has established herself as an essential guitarist. Dance To The Rhythm combines power and fluidity, between irresistible grooves (Sho Nuf, Worked Up), bluesy ballads (Dwell On The Feeling), refined arrangements (Sisters and Brothers) and a masterful remake of 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. On stage, she’s all about transmitting energy and the desire to dance.

L’événement Ana Popovic Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE