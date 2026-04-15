Brocante du Verre 2026 Site verrier de Meisenthal Meisenthal

Meisenthal

Brocante du Verre 2026

Site verrier de Meisenthal 1 Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 08:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

La 15ème édition de la Brocante du Verre se tiendra dans la Halle Verrière et la cour intérieure du Site Verrier de Meisenthal. Ce grand marché du verre et du cristal d’occasion, vous permettra au hasard d’une bienheureuse flânerie sur un site chargé d’histoire, de dénicher un objet “coup de cœur” qui trouvera bonne place dans votre intérieur !Tout public

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Site verrier de Meisenthal 1 Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

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English :

The 15th edition of the Brocante du Verre will be held in the Halle Verrière and the inner courtyard of the Site Verrier de Meisenthal. This major market for second-hand glass and crystal will give you the chance to stroll through a site steeped in history, and find a ?coup de c?ur? object that will look great in your home!

L’événement Brocante du Verre 2026 Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE