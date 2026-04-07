Julian Marley (UK) Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

Meisenthal

Julian Marley (UK)

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

31

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Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-19 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-19

Julian Ricardo Marley est né le 4 juin 1975 à Londres. Fils de Bob Marley et de Lucy Pounder, il grandit entre l’Angleterre et la Jamaïque. Formé à la musique dès son plus jeune âge, il est à la fois claviériste, batteur, bassiste, guitariste, entre autres.

En 1996, il réalise un album solo, Lion in the Morning, et entame une tournée internationale. Son dernier album, Awake, réalisé avec ses frères Damian et Stephen entre Miami et Kingston, est sorti en juin 2009 chez Universal pour le monde, et révèle un reggae à la fois moderne, teinté de hip-hop et de R’n’B, mais élaboré dans la plus pure tradition Roots.Tout public

31 .

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

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English :

Julian Ricardo Marley was born in London on June 4, 1975. Son of Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder, he grew up between England and Jamaica. Trained in music from an early age, he is a keyboardist, drummer, bassist and guitarist, among others.

In 1996, he released a solo album, Lion in the Morning, and embarked on an international tour. His latest album, Awake, produced with his brothers Damian and Stephen between Miami and Kingston, was released in June 2009 by Universal for the world, and reveals a reggae that is both modern, tinged with hip-hop and R?n?B, but crafted in the purest Roots tradition.

L’événement Julian Marley (UK) Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE