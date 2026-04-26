ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 15:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Ces jeux sont conçus pour mettre à l’épreuve notre agilité et notre capacité d’observation et ils offrent une expérience de jeu traditionnelle, amusante et familiale.

Les jeux en bois géants permettent d’organiser de véritables défis pour les joueurs. .

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

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English :

These games are designed to test our agility and observation skills, and offer a traditional, fun and family-friendly play experience.

L’événement ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE