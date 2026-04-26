ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon
ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS
Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-22
Ces jeux sont conçus pour mettre à l’épreuve notre agilité et notre capacité d’observation et ils offrent une expérience de jeu traditionnelle, amusante et familiale.
Les jeux en bois géants permettent d’organiser de véritables défis pour les joueurs. .
Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
These games are designed to test our agility and observation skills, and offer a traditional, fun and family-friendly play experience.
L’événement ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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