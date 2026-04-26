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ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon mercredi 22 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Parc thermal

Adresse : KIOSQUE DES THERMES

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 15:00:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Ces jeux sont conçus pour mettre à l’épreuve notre agilité et notre capacité d’observation et ils offrent une expérience de jeu traditionnelle, amusante et familiale.
Les jeux en bois géants permettent d’organiser de véritables défis pour les joueurs.   .

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

These games are designed to test our agility and observation skills, and offer a traditional, fun and family-friendly play experience.

L’événement ANIMATION DE JEUX EN BOIS GÉANTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)