INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Parc Thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon
mardi 4 août 2026 · Parc Thermal · Bagnères-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Bagnères-de-Luchon
INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS
Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-04 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-04 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-04
Initiation gratuite à partir de 7 ans.
Les échecs sont un excellent jeu pour enseigner aux petits et aux grands à comprendre la stratégie et à analyser les situations. .
Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 82 09 08 94
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Free introductory class for children ages 7 and up.
L’événement INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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