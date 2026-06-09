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COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL SAMEDI Bagnères-de-Luchon

COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL SAMEDI Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 1 août 2026.

Adresse : CENTRE-VILLE

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 1 août 2026

Fin : samedi 1 août 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL SAMEDI

CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-01 01:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

10h30 Kiosque -: Sunny Side Trio
11h30 Marché de Luchon Beavers
12h Hospice de France Awa Ly
19h Parvis des Thermes Sunscape
21h30 Parvis des Thermes Lila-May
23h AFTER au Montagnard DJ Balatman
Tous les concerts sont en libre accès sans réservation.
Un festival participatif soutenu par vos élans solidaires !   .

CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

10h30 ? Bandstand Sunny Side Trio
11h30 ? Luchon market Beavers
12h ? Hospice de France: Awa Ly
19h ? Parvis des Thermes: Sunscape
21h30 ? Parvis des Thermes: Lila-May
11pm AFTER party at Le Montagnard: DJ Balatman

L’événement COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL SAMEDI Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)