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CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon jeudi 16 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Place Gabriel Rouy

Adresse : ESPACE MANDELA

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 16 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 16 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-16

Déclenchement de l’ère industrielle européenne au 19ème siècle
Par Mme Claudine Arnoux, professeur d’anglais.   .

Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 22 22 

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English :

The Beginnings of the European Industrial Age in the 19th Century

L’événement CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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