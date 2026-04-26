CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon jeudi 16 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX
Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-16
Déclenchement de l’ère industrielle européenne au 19ème siècle
Par Mme Claudine Arnoux, professeur d’anglais. .
Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 22 22
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English :
The Beginnings of the European Industrial Age in the 19th Century
L’événement CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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