INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE

FRONTON DE LUCHON Complexe sportif de La Pique Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-09 13:30:00

fin : 2026-07-09 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-09

Initiation à la pala et la chistera.

Adulte et enfant à partir de 10 ans.

Ouvert à tous. .

FRONTON DE LUCHON Complexe sportif de La Pique Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75

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English :

Introduction to the pala and the chistera.

Adults and children ages 10 and up.

L’événement INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE