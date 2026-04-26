INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon
INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon jeudi 9 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE
FRONTON DE LUCHON Complexe sportif de La Pique Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-09 13:30:00
fin : 2026-07-09 15:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-09
Initiation à la pala et la chistera.
Adulte et enfant à partir de 10 ans.
Ouvert à tous. .
FRONTON DE LUCHON Complexe sportif de La Pique Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Introduction to the pala and the chistera.
Adults and children ages 10 and up.
L’événement INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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