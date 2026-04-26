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INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon jeudi 9 juillet 2026.

Lieu : FRONTON DE LUCHON

Adresse : Complexe sportif de La Pique

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 9 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 9 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 13:30:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE

FRONTON DE LUCHON Complexe sportif de La Pique Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-09 13:30:00
fin : 2026-07-09 15:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-09

Initiation à la pala et la chistera.
Adulte et enfant à partir de 10 ans.
Ouvert à tous.   .

FRONTON DE LUCHON Complexe sportif de La Pique Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Introduction to the pala and the chistera.
Adults and children ages 10 and up.

L’événement INITIATION PELOTE BASQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)