SORTIE NATURE AVEC L’ONF Bagnères-de-Luchon
vendredi 17 juillet 2026 · Bagnères-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Bagnères-de-Luchon
SORTIE NATURE AVEC L’ONF
18 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR
26
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-17 2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-07 2026-08-14 2026-08-21
Sortie nature encadrée par les agents de l’Office Nationale des Forêts à la découverte de la flore, la faune environnante et les paysages.
Sortie facile de 3 à 4h avec un dénivelé d’environ 150m.
Prévoir des chaussures de marche et l’équipement (casquette, kway, eau…), montée en télécabine comprise.
Le rendez-vous est à 9h à la télécabine. 26 .
18 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A nature hike led by agents from the National Forest Service to explore the local flora, fauna, and landscapes.
An easy 3- to 4-hour hike with an elevation gain of about 150 meters.
Be sure to bring hiking shoes and appropriate gear (hat, rain jacket, water, etc.); the gondola ride is included.
L’événement SORTIE NATURE AVEC L’ONF Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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