Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

SORTIE NATURE AVEC L’ONF

18 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 26 – 26 – EUR

26

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-14 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-17 2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-07 2026-08-14 2026-08-21

Sortie nature encadrée par les agents de l’Office Nationale des Forêts à la découverte de la flore, la faune environnante et les paysages.

Sortie facile de 3 à 4h avec un dénivelé d’environ 150m.

Prévoir des chaussures de marche et l’équipement (casquette, kway, eau…), montée en télécabine comprise.

Le rendez-vous est à 9h à la télécabine. 26 .

18 Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A nature hike led by agents from the National Forest Service to explore the local flora, fauna, and landscapes.

An easy 3- to 4-hour hike with an elevation gain of about 150 meters.

Be sure to bring hiking shoes and appropriate gear (hat, rain jacket, water, etc.); the gondola ride is included.

L’événement SORTIE NATURE AVEC L’ONF Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE