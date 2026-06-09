COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL VENDREDI Bagnères-de-Luchon
COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL VENDREDI Bagnères-de-Luchon vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL VENDREDI
CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 08:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31 01:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
8h30 9h30 Hall des Thermes Jazz Bicravers
10h30-11h30 Kiosque Jazz Bicravers
12h Lac d’Oô Duo de Guillaume Latil & Matheus Donato
17h Lac de Badech Jeremy Rollando 4tet
19h Parvis des Thermes Sarah Lenka
21h30 Parvis des Thermes Pulci Perla
23h After aux GG DJ Balatman
Tous les concerts sont en libre accès sans réservation.
Un festival participatif soutenu par vos élans solidaires ! .
CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
8.30am 9.30am Hall des Thermes: Jazz Bicravers
10h30-11h30 Bandstand: Jazz Bicravers
12pm Lac d’Oô: Duo by Guillaume Latil & Matheus Donato
5pm Lac de Badech: Jeremy Rollando 4tet
7pm Parvis des Thermes: Sarah Lenka
9:30pm Parvis des Thermes: Pulci Perla
23h ? After aux GG: DJ Balatman
L’événement COSMO JAZZ FESTIVAL VENDREDI Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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