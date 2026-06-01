Anouar KDC & EL MIZAN + minijack, Le Groove, Genève

Anouar KDC & EL MIZAN + minijack Vendredi 5 juin, 20h00 Le Groove

12.- / 15.- / 20.- / 25.-

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-05T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-05T23:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-05T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-05T23:00:00+02:00

Le jeudi 5 juin, le Groove accueille une soirée entre transe magnétique et folk introspectif avec El Mizan et minijack en première partie.

Porté par le compositeur algérien Anouar Kaddour Chérif, El Mizan déploie un « Magh-rock » hypnotique où se rencontrent châabi algérien, folk psychédélique et rock incandescent. Entre traditions revisitées, énergie contestataire et chants en darija, le groupe construit une musique puissante, libre et profondément habitée.

En ouverture, minijack propose un set brut, DIY et sensible : rythmiques analogiques, guitare, synthés lo-fi et voix nue composent un univers minimaliste, répétitif et bouleversant.

Une soirée immersive entre exil, ferveur et vibrations sans frontières.

Anouar KDC & EL MIZAN

minijack

Production : Collectif Nocturne

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Vendredi 05 juin 2026

Ouverture des portes 20h

Accès : Tout public

Rue des Gazomètres 9, 1205 Genève, Suisse

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Tarif normal : 20 CHF

Tarif réduit – 26 ans : 15 CHF

Carte 20ans/20francs : 12 CHF

Prix de soutien : 25 CHF

Billetterie : https://www.petzi.ch/fr/events/63499-le-groove-el-mizan-minijack/

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Explorez toute de notre programmation sur notre site internet www.legroove.ch

Le Groove rue des Gazomètres 9 Genève 1205 Jonction Genève http://www.legroove.ch/ https://www.facebook.com/legroovegva;https://www.instagram.com/legroove_gva/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.petzi.ch/fr/events/63499-le-groove-el-mizan-minijack/ »}] [{« link »: « https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/artist/6EAODTqYRJ5Bn4nX9SZHBG?si=acacLo_AQoWeoG6oKvE5_w »}, {« data »: {« author »: « minijack », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « minijack is my new solo project. iu2019ve been working on this for a while. thereu2019s more to come. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « minijack », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-6wpzCDzF15B1HyMp-sYGdAw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/minijacksolo?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/minijacksolo », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

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Le jeudi 5 juin, le Groove accueille une soirée entre transe magnétique et folk introspectif avec El Mizan et minijack en première partie.

Anouar KDC & EL MIZAN + minijack