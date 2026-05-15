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Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont

Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont

Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont samedi 27 juin 2026.

Adresse : Rue Moreau

Ville : 37130 Bréhémont

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : samedi 27 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 27 juin 2026

Heure de début : 16:30:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Bréhémont

Apéro-concert au jardin

Rue Moreau Bréhémont Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :
2026-06-27

Samedi 27 juin 2026 Apéro concert au jardin
Au programme
16h30 Balade découverte des plantes comestibles du jardin
18h00 Concert Les Aminches
Apéro grignotage
Samedi 27 juin 2026 Apéro concert au jardin
Au programme
16h30 Balade découverte des plantes comestibles du jardin
18h00 Concert Les Aminches
Apéro grignotage   .

Rue Moreau Bréhémont 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire   amappdebrehemont@gmail.com

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English :

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Apéro concert in the garden
Program:
4:30 pm: Discovery walk of the edible plants in the garden
6:00 pm: Les Aminches concert
Aperitif snack

L’événement Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme

À voir aussi à Bréhémont (Indre-et-Loire)