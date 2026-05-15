Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont
Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont samedi 27 juin 2026.
Bréhémont
Apéro-concert au jardin
Rue Moreau Bréhémont Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Samedi 27 juin 2026 Apéro concert au jardin
Au programme
16h30 Balade découverte des plantes comestibles du jardin
18h00 Concert Les Aminches
Apéro grignotage
Samedi 27 juin 2026 Apéro concert au jardin
Au programme
16h30 Balade découverte des plantes comestibles du jardin
18h00 Concert Les Aminches
Apéro grignotage .
Rue Moreau Bréhémont 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire amappdebrehemont@gmail.com
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English :
Saturday, June 27, 2026 Apéro concert in the garden
Program:
4:30 pm: Discovery walk of the edible plants in the garden
6:00 pm: Les Aminches concert
Aperitif snack
L’événement Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme
À voir aussi à Bréhémont (Indre-et-Loire)
- Déambulation Gourmande autour des poissons de Loire Bréhémont 29 mai 2026
- Fête du 13 juillet Bréhémont 13 juillet 2026