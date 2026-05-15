Bréhémont

Apéro-concert au jardin

Rue Moreau Bréhémont Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27 16:30:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Samedi 27 juin 2026 Apéro concert au jardin

Au programme

16h30 Balade découverte des plantes comestibles du jardin

18h00 Concert Les Aminches

Apéro grignotage

Samedi 27 juin 2026 Apéro concert au jardin

Au programme

16h30 Balade découverte des plantes comestibles du jardin

18h00 Concert Les Aminches

Apéro grignotage .

Rue Moreau Bréhémont 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire amappdebrehemont@gmail.com

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English :

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Apéro concert in the garden

Program:

4:30 pm: Discovery walk of the edible plants in the garden

6:00 pm: Les Aminches concert

Aperitif snack

L’événement Apéro-concert au jardin Bréhémont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme