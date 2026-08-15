Apéro gourmand By Schueller Gueberschwihr
samedi 15 août 2026 · Gueberschwihr
Informations pratiques
Gueberschwihr
Apéro gourmand By Schueller
17 rue Basse Gueberschwihr Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-08-15 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Au menu apéritif maison gaspacho fraises tomates, mozzarella di buffala, gremolata au basilic et croûtons de pain tartare de saumon à la mange et à l’avocat façon sushi tarte à la passion meringuée.
Boissons comprises. Sur réservation.
Au menu apéritif maison gaspacho fraises tomates, mozzarella di buffala, gremolata au basilic et croûtons de pain tartare de saumon à la mange et à l’avocat façon sushi tarte à la passion meringuée.
Boissons comprises. Sur réservation. .
17 rue Basse Gueberschwihr 68420 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 49 31 80 domaine@vins-schueller.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On the menu: house-made appetizer—strawberry and tomato gazpacho, buffalo mozzarella, basil gremolata, and bread croutons—salmon tartare with avocado, sushi-style—passion fruit tart with meringue.
Drinks included. Reservations required.
L’événement Apéro gourmand By Schueller Gueberschwihr a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par Office de tourisme du Pays d’Eguisheim et de Rouffach
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