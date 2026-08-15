Informations pratiques

Gueberschwihr

Apéro gourmand By Schueller

17 rue Basse Gueberschwihr Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-08-15 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Au menu apéritif maison gaspacho fraises tomates, mozzarella di buffala, gremolata au basilic et croûtons de pain tartare de saumon à la mange et à l’avocat façon sushi tarte à la passion meringuée.

Boissons comprises. Sur réservation.

Au menu apéritif maison gaspacho fraises tomates, mozzarella di buffala, gremolata au basilic et croûtons de pain tartare de saumon à la mange et à l’avocat façon sushi tarte à la passion meringuée.

Boissons comprises. Sur réservation. .

17 rue Basse Gueberschwihr 68420 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 49 31 80 domaine@vins-schueller.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On the menu: house-made appetizer—strawberry and tomato gazpacho, buffalo mozzarella, basil gremolata, and bread croutons—salmon tartare with avocado, sushi-style—passion fruit tart with meringue.

Drinks included. Reservations required.

L’événement Apéro gourmand By Schueller Gueberschwihr a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par Office de tourisme du Pays d’Eguisheim et de Rouffach