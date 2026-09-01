APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-23 19:00:00

fin : 2026-09-23

Date(s) :

2026-09-23

Ne vous fiez pas aux apparences paisibles, manier des aiguilles à ce rythme réclame un mental d’acier et une concentration digne d’un athlète olympique.

Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.

Les rendez-vous sont sans inscription préalable, venez avec vos travaux en cours et votre matériel (tricot, crochet, broderie…) pour partager un moment convivial et créatif. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@mailledepique.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Don’t be fooled by the peaceful atmosphere—handling needles at this pace requires a mind of steel and the concentration of an Olympic athlete.

Local, seasonal, and vegetarian dining options are available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

L’événement APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE