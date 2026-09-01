APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon
mercredi 23 septembre 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-23 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-23
Date(s) :
2026-09-23
Ne vous fiez pas aux apparences paisibles, manier des aiguilles à ce rythme réclame un mental d’acier et une concentration digne d’un athlète olympique.
Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.
Les rendez-vous sont sans inscription préalable, venez avec vos travaux en cours et votre matériel (tricot, crochet, broderie…) pour partager un moment convivial et créatif. .
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@mailledepique.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Don’t be fooled by the peaceful atmosphere—handling needles at this pace requires a mind of steel and the concentration of an Olympic athlete.
Local, seasonal, and vegetarian dining options are available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
L’événement APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Montauban-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 11 septembre 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN STABLEFORD GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 13 septembre 2026
- LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 16 septembre 2026
- SESSION IRLANDAISE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 17 septembre 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN GREENSOME GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 26 septembre 2026