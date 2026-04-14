Apéropéra #7 : Autour de Svatbata, MEG, Genève

Apéropéra #7 : Autour de Svatbata Jeudi 30 avril, 18h00 MEG

CHF 25.-

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-30T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-30T19:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-30T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-30T19:30:00+02:00

Apéropéra #7

About Svatbata

Musicians Alex Rœsr Vatiché and Ben Meerwein take us on a journey through Bulgaria in search of the sounds and songs that will accompany Marcos Morau’s new work. As a prelude, Madeleine Leclair, curator of the MEG’s Department of Ethnomusicology, will introduce us to part of the rich vinyl collection from the International Archives of Popular Music held at the MEG.

Infos

6PM doors open (Café)

6:30PM record listening session (Foyer)

7PM–7:30PM Alex and Ben: on the road (Foyer or Auditorium)

At Musée d’ethnographie de Genève (MEG)

MEG Boulevard Carl-VOGT 65, 1205 Genève Genève 1200 +41 22 418 45 50 http://www.meg-geneve.ch [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.gtg.ch/la-plage/aperopera/ »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musees/meg/

Afterwork au MEG !

Joëlle Flumet