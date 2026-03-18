ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026 OC’TRIO

1 route d’Arques Serres Aude

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-15 21:30:00

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-05-15

Autour de Rémy Dugué, ce trio aux esthétiques jazz manouche.

Les sonorités propres au style Jazz Manouche sont mises au service de répertoires éclectiques et modernes.

Le groupe vous surprendra tant sur la musicalité de ses interprétations que sur l’originalité des compositions.

Distribution Benjamin Bobenrieth et Rémi Dugué guitare ; Rémy Boussières contrebasse

Café Le Cerf-volant

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1 route d’Arques Serres 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 7 65 67 53 49

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English :

Around Rémy Dugué, this trio with a Gypsy jazz aesthetic.

The sounds of Gypsy jazz are put to the service of eclectic, modern repertoires.

The group will surprise you with the musicality of its interpretations and the originality of its compositions.

Cast: Benjamin Bobenrieth and Rémi Dugué guitar; Rémy Boussières double bass

Café Le Cerf-volant

L’événement ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026 OC’TRIO Serres a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Limouxin