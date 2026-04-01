ATELIER CRÉATIF PEINTURE SUR FEUILLE D’ARBRE CSC Mireille Moyon Paimbœuf
ATELIER CRÉATIF PEINTURE SUR FEUILLE D’ARBRE CSC Mireille Moyon Paimbœuf lundi 20 avril 2026.
Paimbœuf
ATELIER CRÉATIF PEINTURE SUR FEUILLE D’ARBRE
CSC Mireille Moyon 33 Boulevard Dumesnildot Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-20 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-20
Autour de la nature, des feuilles peintes avec des feutres spéciaux et vernies.
Motifs géométriques, pointillisme et paysages… Elles peuvent être encadrées ou suspendues.
Inscriptions au centre socioculturel au 02 40 27 51 77
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CSC Mireille Moyon 33 Boulevard Dumesnildot Paimbœuf 44560 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Around nature, leaves painted with special felt-tip pens and varnished.
Geometric motifs, pointillism and landscapes… They can be framed or hung.
Registration at the Sociocultural Center on 02 40 27 51 77
L’événement ATELIER CRÉATIF PEINTURE SUR FEUILLE D’ARBRE Paimbœuf a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par OT Saint Brevin
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