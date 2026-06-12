DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE ! Quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf
DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE ! Quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf mercredi 8 juillet 2026.
Paimbœuf
DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE !
Quai Boulay Paty Au Jardin Aromatique de Paimboeuf Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Empilez, équilibrez et créez une construction étonnante sans faire tomber les planchettes.
Inscription jusqu’au 03/07
au 02 40 27 51 77 .
Quai Boulay Paty Au Jardin Aromatique de Paimboeuf Paimbœuf 44560 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 27 51 77 secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE ! Paimbœuf a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par OT Saint Brevin
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