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DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE ! Quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf

DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE ! Quai Boulay Paty Paimbœuf mercredi 8 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Quai Boulay Paty

Adresse : Au Jardin Aromatique de Paimboeuf

Ville : 44560 Paimbœuf

Département : Loire-Atlantique

Début : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Paimbœuf

DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE !

Quai Boulay Paty Au Jardin Aromatique de Paimboeuf Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Empilez, équilibrez et créez une construction étonnante sans faire tomber les planchettes.

Inscription jusqu’au 03/07
au 02 40 27 51 77   .

Quai Boulay Paty Au Jardin Aromatique de Paimboeuf Paimbœuf 44560 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 27 51 77  secretariat@csc-mireillemoyon.fr

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English :

L’événement DÉFI KAPPLA TROUVEZ L’ÉQUILIBRE ! Paimbœuf a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par OT Saint Brevin

À voir aussi à Paimbœuf (Loire-Atlantique)