Saint-Lary-Soulan

Atelier Cyanographie Association ArtLab Eclore

Salle polyvalente SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-25 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-25 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-25

Venez participer à un atelier découverte de la cyanographie, un procédé photographique ancien, ludique et accessible.

Atelier proposé par l’association Art Lab Eclore.

Prix 20€

10 personnes max (ados, adultes). Salle polyvalente .

Salle polyvalente SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 80 42 52 69 artlabeclore@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and take part in a workshop to discover cyanography, an ancient photographic process that’s fun and accessible.

Workshop offered by the Art Lab Eclore association.

Price: 20?

L’événement Atelier Cyanographie Association ArtLab Eclore Saint-Lary-Soulan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OT de St Lary|CDT65