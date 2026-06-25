Atelier décoration sur céramique Camping La Chatonnière Jumilhac-le-Grand

Jumilhac-le-Grand

Atelier décoration sur céramique

Camping La Chatonnière 285 Allée de la Chatonnière Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-03 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06 2026-07-13 2026-07-20 2026-07-27 2026-08-03 2026-08-10 2026-08-17 2026-08-24

Créez votre propre œuvre d’art !

Décoration et peinture sur céramique

Matériel et fournitures inclus

A destination des adultes et des enfants

Atelier avec Nicola Bishop de Terracotta Ateliers Créatifs .

Camping La Chatonnière 285 Allée de la Chatonnière Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 79 56 29 camping@chatonniere.com

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English : Atelier décoration sur céramique

L’événement Atelier décoration sur céramique Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Isle-Auvézère