Atelier décoration sur céramique Camping La Chatonnière Jumilhac-le-Grand
Atelier décoration sur céramique Camping La Chatonnière Jumilhac-le-Grand lundi 6 juillet 2026.
Jumilhac-le-Grand
Atelier décoration sur céramique
Camping La Chatonnière 285 Allée de la Chatonnière Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-03 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-06 2026-07-13 2026-07-20 2026-07-27 2026-08-03 2026-08-10 2026-08-17 2026-08-24
Créez votre propre œuvre d’art !
Décoration et peinture sur céramique
Matériel et fournitures inclus
A destination des adultes et des enfants
Atelier avec Nicola Bishop de Terracotta Ateliers Créatifs .
Camping La Chatonnière 285 Allée de la Chatonnière Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 79 56 29 camping@chatonniere.com
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English : Atelier décoration sur céramique
L’événement Atelier décoration sur céramique Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Isle-Auvézère
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