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ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac

ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac mercredi 20 mai 2026.

Lieu : GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES

Adresse : 362 Avenue de Luchon

Ville : 31110 Antignac

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mercredi 20 mai 2026

Fin : mercredi 20 mai 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 20 20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif

Antignac

ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL

GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-20 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-20

Date(s) :
2026-05-20

S’alimenter en trail comment construire sa stratégie. Atelier créer et tester sa boisson de l’effort.
Masterclass, atelier pratique & échanges = 1h30 à 2h.
Sur inscription.
Les Échappées Belles et Aurélie, coach-experte en nutrition sportive, organisent 3 soirées Masterclass autour de la nutrition en Trail. 20  .

GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   aurelie@feelfoodaurel.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Eating for trail running: how to build your strategy. Workshop to create and test your sports drink.
Masterclass, practical workshop & discussions = 1h30 to 2h.
Registration required.

L’événement ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL Antignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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