ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac
ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac mercredi 20 mai 2026.
Antignac
ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL
GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-20 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-20
Date(s) :
2026-05-20
S’alimenter en trail comment construire sa stratégie. Atelier créer et tester sa boisson de l’effort.
Masterclass, atelier pratique & échanges = 1h30 à 2h.
Sur inscription.
Les Échappées Belles et Aurélie, coach-experte en nutrition sportive, organisent 3 soirées Masterclass autour de la nutrition en Trail. 20 .
GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie aurelie@feelfoodaurel.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Eating for trail running: how to build your strategy. Workshop to create and test your sports drink.
Masterclass, practical workshop & discussions = 1h30 to 2h.
Registration required.
L’événement ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL Antignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE