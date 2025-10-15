ATELIER PATISSERIE PARENT-ENFANT AUX CAVES BYRRH Thuir

ATELIER PATISSERIE PARENT-ENFANT AUX CAVES BYRRH

2 boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-15 15:30:00

Bonne nouvelle !

Les ateliers pâtisserie parents/enfants reprennent !

Pour démarrer en gourmandise et dans la bonne humeur, le premier atelier sera consacré aux Cupcakes d’Halloween

Rendez-vous le 15 octobre à 15h30 avec notre cheffe Mary pâtis…

.

2 boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 86 contact@aspres-thuir.com

English :

Good news!

The parent/child baking workshops are back on!

To get things off to a good start, the first workshop will be devoted to Halloween cupcakes

Meet us on October 15 at 3.30pm with our chef Mary pâtis…

German :

Gute Nachrichten!

Die Eltern-Kind-Backworkshops beginnen wieder!

Um mit Leckereien und guter Laune zu starten, wird der erste Workshop den Halloween-Cupcakes gewidmet sein

Wir treffen uns am 15. Oktober um 15:30 Uhr mit unserer Chefin Mary Patissier…

Italiano :

Buone notizie!

I laboratori di pasticceria per genitori e bambini sono ripresi!

Per iniziare in modo delizioso, il primo laboratorio sarà dedicato ai cupcake di Halloween

Appuntamento il 15 ottobre alle 15.30 con la nostra chef Mary Pâtis…

Espanol :

¡Buenas noticias!

¡Vuelven los talleres de repostería para padres e hijos!

Para empezar con buen pie, el primer taller estará dedicado a los cupcakes de Halloween

Nos vemos el 15 de octubre a las 15:30 con nuestra chef Mary pâtis…

L’événement ATELIER PATISSERIE PARENT-ENFANT AUX CAVES BYRRH Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-09-30 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR