ATELIER PATISSERIE PARENT-ENFANT AUX CAVES BYRRH Thuir mercredi 15 octobre 2025.
2 boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60
Début : 2025-10-15 15:30:00
2025-10-15
Bonne nouvelle !
Les ateliers pâtisserie parents/enfants reprennent !
Pour démarrer en gourmandise et dans la bonne humeur, le premier atelier sera consacré aux Cupcakes d’Halloween
Rendez-vous le 15 octobre à 15h30 avec notre cheffe Mary pâtis…
2 boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 86 contact@aspres-thuir.com
English :
Good news!
The parent/child baking workshops are back on!
To get things off to a good start, the first workshop will be devoted to Halloween cupcakes
Meet us on October 15 at 3.30pm with our chef Mary pâtis…
German :
Gute Nachrichten!
Die Eltern-Kind-Backworkshops beginnen wieder!
Um mit Leckereien und guter Laune zu starten, wird der erste Workshop den Halloween-Cupcakes gewidmet sein
Wir treffen uns am 15. Oktober um 15:30 Uhr mit unserer Chefin Mary Patissier…
Italiano :
Buone notizie!
I laboratori di pasticceria per genitori e bambini sono ripresi!
Per iniziare in modo delizioso, il primo laboratorio sarà dedicato ai cupcake di Halloween
Appuntamento il 15 ottobre alle 15.30 con la nostra chef Mary Pâtis…
Espanol :
¡Buenas noticias!
¡Vuelven los talleres de repostería para padres e hijos!
Para empezar con buen pie, el primer taller estará dedicado a los cupcakes de Halloween
Nos vemos el 15 de octubre a las 15:30 con nuestra chef Mary pâtis…
