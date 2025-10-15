Thuir

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE

RUE PIERRE SEMARD Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-06-19 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-19

Date(s) :

2026-06-19 2026-07-01 2026-07-03

Les formidables aventures de l’Atlas de la Biodiversité Intercommunale (ABIC) des Aspres se poursuivent ! Ne les manquez pour rien au monde !

Au programme:

Favoriser la biodiversité en jardin 19 juin 18h30 MDC Thuir

Les secrets des pelotes de rej…

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RUE PIERRE SEMARD Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 52 65 24 81

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The fantastic adventures of the Atlas de la Biodiversité Intercommunale (ABIC) des Aspres continue! Don’t miss them for the world!

On the program:

Encouraging biodiversity in the garden June 19 6.30pm MDC Thuir

The secrets of rejuvenating…

L’événement ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR