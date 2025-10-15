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ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE Thuir

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE Thuir

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE Thuir vendredi 19 juin 2026.

Adresse : RUE PIERRE SEMARD

Ville : 66300 Thuir

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif :

Thuir

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE

RUE PIERRE SEMARD Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-06-19 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-19

Date(s) :
2026-06-19 2026-07-01 2026-07-03

Les formidables aventures de l’Atlas de la Biodiversité Intercommunale (ABIC) des Aspres se poursuivent ! Ne les manquez pour rien au monde !

Au programme:

Favoriser la biodiversité en jardin 19 juin 18h30 MDC Thuir
Les secrets des pelotes de rej…
  .

RUE PIERRE SEMARD Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 52 65 24 81 

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English :

The fantastic adventures of the Atlas de la Biodiversité Intercommunale (ABIC) des Aspres continue! Don’t miss them for the world!

On the program:

Encouraging biodiversity in the garden June 19 6.30pm MDC Thuir
The secrets of rejuvenating…

L’événement ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE DES ASPRES CYCLE DES ATÉLIERS NATURE Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR

À voir aussi à Thuir (Pyrénées-Orientales)