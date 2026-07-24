UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Dozulé

Atelier scrapbooking Humani’thé Dozulé

vendredi 21 août 2026 · Humani'thé · Dozulé

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 21 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 21 août 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
Humani'thé
Adresse
50 grande rue
Ville
14430 Dozulé
Département
Calvados
Tarif

Dozulé

Atelier scrapbooking

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-21

L’association Humani’thé vous propose un atelier scrapbooking pré-ado et ado.
L’association Humani’thé vous propose un atelier scrapbooking pré-ado et ado.   .

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé 14430 Calvados Normandie   humanithe.14430@gmail.com

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English : Atelier scrapbooking

The Humani’thé charity is organising a scrapbooking workshop for pre-teens and teenagers.

L’événement Atelier scrapbooking Dozulé a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT Normandie Pays d’Auge

À voir aussi à Dozulé (Calvados)