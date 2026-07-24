Atelier scrapbooking Humani’thé Dozulé

Informations pratiques

Dozulé

Atelier scrapbooking

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

L’association Humani’thé vous propose un atelier scrapbooking pré-ado et ado.

L’association Humani’thé vous propose un atelier scrapbooking pré-ado et ado. .

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé 14430 Calvados Normandie humanithe.14430@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Atelier scrapbooking

The Humani’thé charity is organising a scrapbooking workshop for pre-teens and teenagers.

L’événement Atelier scrapbooking Dozulé a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT Normandie Pays d’Auge