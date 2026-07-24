Stage Scrapbooking Humani’thé Dozulé

Informations pratiques

Dozulé

Stage Scrapbooking

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-06 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

L’association Humani’thé vous propose un stage Scrapbooking adulte avec Nadine F.. Vous pourrez réaliser 4 cartes et 1 home déco.

Repas sur place tiré du sac.

L’association Humani’thé vous propose un stage Scrapbooking adulte avec Nadine F.. Vous pourrez réaliser 4 cartes et 1 home déco.

Repas sur place tiré du sac. .

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé 14430 Calvados Normandie humanithe.14430@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Stage Scrapbooking

The Humani’thé association is offering an adult scrapbooking workshop with Nadine F.. You’ll have the chance to make four cards and one home decoration.

Please bring your own packed lunch.

L’événement Stage Scrapbooking Dozulé a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT Normandie Pays d’Auge