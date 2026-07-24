Stage Scrapbooking Humani’thé Dozulé
jeudi 6 août 2026 · Humani'thé · Dozulé
Informations pratiques
Dozulé
Stage Scrapbooking
Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
L’association Humani’thé vous propose un stage Scrapbooking adulte avec Nadine F.. Vous pourrez réaliser 4 cartes et 1 home déco.
Repas sur place tiré du sac.
L’association Humani’thé vous propose un stage Scrapbooking adulte avec Nadine F.. Vous pourrez réaliser 4 cartes et 1 home déco.
Repas sur place tiré du sac. .
Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé 14430 Calvados Normandie humanithe.14430@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Stage Scrapbooking
The Humani’thé association is offering an adult scrapbooking workshop with Nadine F.. You’ll have the chance to make four cards and one home decoration.
Please bring your own packed lunch.
L’événement Stage Scrapbooking Dozulé a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT Normandie Pays d’Auge
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