UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Dozulé

Stage Scrapbooking Humani’thé Dozulé

jeudi 6 août 2026 · Humani'thé · Dozulé

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 6 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 6 août 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
Humani'thé
Adresse
50 grande rue
Ville
14430 Dozulé
Département
Calvados
Tarif

Dozulé

Stage Scrapbooking

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-06

L’association Humani’thé vous propose un stage Scrapbooking adulte avec Nadine F.. Vous pourrez réaliser 4 cartes et 1 home déco.
Repas sur place tiré du sac.
L’association Humani’thé vous propose un stage Scrapbooking adulte avec Nadine F.. Vous pourrez réaliser 4 cartes et 1 home déco.
Repas sur place tiré du sac.   .

Humani’thé 50 grande rue Dozulé 14430 Calvados Normandie   humanithe.14430@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Stage Scrapbooking

The Humani’thé association is offering an adult scrapbooking workshop with Nadine F.. You’ll have the chance to make four cards and one home decoration.
Please bring your own packed lunch.

L’événement Stage Scrapbooking Dozulé a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT Normandie Pays d’Auge

À voir aussi à Dozulé (Calvados)