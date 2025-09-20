Villemagne-l’Argentière

ATELIERS CRÉATIFS PARENTS ENFANTS

rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2026-02-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-20 2025-10-18 2025-11-15 2025-12-13 2026-01-17 2026-02-21 2026-03-21 2026-04-18 2026-05-23 2026-06-13

1 samedi par mois venez partager un moment créatif avec votre/vos enfant/s, à la Ludothèque Jeux 2 Mô, avec un nouveau thème à chaque fois.

Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école

Informations: 06-26-20-22-54

1 samedi par mois venez partager un moment créatif avec votre/vos enfant/s, à la Ludothèque Jeux 2 Mô, avec un nouveau thème à chaque fois.

Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école

Informations: 06-26-20-22-54 .

rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 26 20 22 54 ludo.asso34@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1 Saturday a month, come and share a creative moment with your child/children, at the Jeux 2 Mô toy library, with a new theme each time.

Villemagne l’Argentière, next to the school

Information: 06-26-20-22-54

L’événement ATELIERS CRÉATIFS PARENTS ENFANTS Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2026-02-20 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB