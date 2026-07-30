Informations pratiques

Sète

ATELIERS DE CIRQUE HEBDOMADAIRES À SÈTE

16 boulevard Joliot Curie Sète Hérault

Tarif : 274 – 274 – 417 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-22

fin : 2027-06-29

Date(s) :

2026-09-22 2026-09-24 2026-09-25

À partir de la semaine du 21 septembre, petits et grands pourront découvrir chaque semaine les arts du cirque dans une ambiance conviviale, bienveillante et ludique. Jonglage, équilibre, acrobaties, disciplines aériennes… chacun et chacune pourra évoluer à son rythme, quel que soit son niveau.

À partir de la semaine du 21 septembre, petits et grands pourront découvrir chaque semaine les arts du cirque dans une ambiance conviviale, bienveillante et ludique. Jonglage, équilibre, acrobaties, disciplines aériennes… chacun et chacune pourra évoluer à son rythme, quel que soit son niveau.

Les informations de la rentrée pour les ateliers hebdomadaires

La Corniche salle multisport du Pôle Enfance (16 boulevard Joliot Curie)

* Samedi

– 4-6 ans 10h-11h

– 7-10 ans 11h-12h30

– 11-15 ans 14h-16h

* Mardi

– Adultes (dès 16 ans) initiation acrobatie au sol 20h-22h

* Jeudi

– Adultes (dès 16 ans) découverte multidisciplines 20h-22h

– Début des cours mardi 22, jeudi 24 et samedi 26 septembre. .

16 boulevard Joliot Curie Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 82 37 47 90 accrocirque@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : ATELIERS DE CIRQUE HEBDOMADAIRES À SÈTE

%C0 Starting the week of September 21, children and adults alike will have the chance to explore the circus arts each week in a friendly, supportive, and fun atmosphere. Juggling, balancing, acrobatics, aerial arts… everyone can progress at their own pace, regardless of their skill level.

L’événement ATELIERS DE CIRQUE HEBDOMADAIRES À SÈTE Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau