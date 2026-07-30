ATELIERS DE CIRQUE HEBDOMADAIRES À SÈTE Sète
mardi 22 septembre 2026 · Sète
Informations pratiques
Sète
ATELIERS DE CIRQUE HEBDOMADAIRES À SÈTE
16 boulevard Joliot Curie Sète Hérault
Tarif : 274 – 274 – 417 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-22
fin : 2027-06-29
Date(s) :
2026-09-22 2026-09-24 2026-09-25
À partir de la semaine du 21 septembre, petits et grands pourront découvrir chaque semaine les arts du cirque dans une ambiance conviviale, bienveillante et ludique. Jonglage, équilibre, acrobaties, disciplines aériennes… chacun et chacune pourra évoluer à son rythme, quel que soit son niveau.
À partir de la semaine du 21 septembre, petits et grands pourront découvrir chaque semaine les arts du cirque dans une ambiance conviviale, bienveillante et ludique. Jonglage, équilibre, acrobaties, disciplines aériennes… chacun et chacune pourra évoluer à son rythme, quel que soit son niveau.
Les informations de la rentrée pour les ateliers hebdomadaires
La Corniche salle multisport du Pôle Enfance (16 boulevard Joliot Curie)
* Samedi
– 4-6 ans 10h-11h
– 7-10 ans 11h-12h30
– 11-15 ans 14h-16h
* Mardi
– Adultes (dès 16 ans) initiation acrobatie au sol 20h-22h
* Jeudi
– Adultes (dès 16 ans) découverte multidisciplines 20h-22h
– Début des cours mardi 22, jeudi 24 et samedi 26 septembre. .
16 boulevard Joliot Curie Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 82 37 47 90 accrocirque@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : ATELIERS DE CIRQUE HEBDOMADAIRES À SÈTE
%C0 Starting the week of September 21, children and adults alike will have the chance to explore the circus arts each week in a friendly, supportive, and fun atmosphere. Juggling, balancing, acrobatics, aerial arts… everyone can progress at their own pace, regardless of their skill level.
L’événement ATELIERS DE CIRQUE HEBDOMADAIRES À SÈTE Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau
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