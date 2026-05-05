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ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez

ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez mardi 14 juillet 2026.

Lieu : MOULIN DES ARTS

Adresse : Le Village

Ville : 31440 Saint-Béat-Lez

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : mardi 14 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 31 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Saint-Béat-Lez

ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE

MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31 11:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-14

Des ateliers d’initiations à la sculpture seront proposés tous les jours du 14 juillet au 31 juillet 2026 sur de la pierre calcaire de Charente
10h30-11h30

Consulter le site web de l’association pour avoir plus d’infos sur le planning ou contacter les organisateurs par mail.   .

MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   info@marbre-et-arts.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Introductory sculpture workshops will be held every day from July 14 to July 31, 2026 on Charente limestone

L’événement ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Béat-Lez (Haute-Garonne)