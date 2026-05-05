ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez
ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez mardi 14 juillet 2026.
Saint-Béat-Lez
ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE
MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-14
Des ateliers d’initiations à la sculpture seront proposés tous les jours du 14 juillet au 31 juillet 2026 sur de la pierre calcaire de Charente
10h30-11h30
Consulter le site web de l’association pour avoir plus d’infos sur le planning ou contacter les organisateurs par mail. .
MOULIN DES ARTS Le Village Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie info@marbre-et-arts.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Introductory sculpture workshops will be held every day from July 14 to July 31, 2026 on Charente limestone
L’événement ATELIERS D’INITIATION A LA SCULPTURE Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Béat-Lez (Haute-Garonne)
- EXPOSITION ARTS VISUEL MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 16 mai 2026
- ARTS CULTURE ENVIRONNEMENT MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 30 mai 2026
- FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE MOULIN DES ARTS Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026
- SYMPOSIUM DU FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE PROMENADE GALLIENI Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026
- EXPOSITION FESTIVAL DE LA SCULPTURE ET DU MARBRE Saint-Béat-Lez 11 juillet 2026