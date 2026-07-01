ATELIERS HERBIERS ENFANTS JEUDI 30 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
jeudi 30 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ATELIERS HERBIERS ENFANTS JEUDI 30 JUILLET
43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-30 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-30
L’herbier est un merveilleux outil pour éveiller les enfants à la beauté de la nature.
Gratuit Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Dès 5 ans Sous la responsabilité parentale
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43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The herbarium is a wonderful tool for %E9introducing children %E0 to the beauty of nature.
Free Register at the Tourist Office Ages 5 and up Under parental supervision
L’événement ATELIERS HERBIERS ENFANTS JEUDI 30 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-27 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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