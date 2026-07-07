Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

AU CŒUR DU CREPS CNEA JEUDI 30 JUILLET

3-5 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-30 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-30 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

Le CREPS / Centre National d’Entraînement en Altitude accueille tout au long de l’année de nombreux sportifs internationaux de haut niveau qui viennent chercher là Le cocktail des champions .

Rendez-vous devant le CREPS.

Entrée 3€ Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme 20 pers. max. En famille

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3-5 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The CREPS (National High-Altitude Training Center) welcomes many top international athletes throughout the year who come in search of the “Champions’ Cocktail.”

Meet in front of the CREPS.

Admission: 3? Register at the Tourist Office 20 people max. Bring the whole family

L’événement AU CŒUR DU CREPS CNEA JEUDI 30 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-27 par OT DE FONT ROMEU