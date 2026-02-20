Autodrome German Days Avenue Georges Boillot 91310 Linas Linas

Autodrome German Days

Avenue Georges Boillot 91310 Linas Autodrome Linas-Montlhéry Linas Essonne

Début : 2026-09-19 08:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 17:00:00

2026-09-19

L’Autodrome UTAC Linas-Montlhéry marquera sa rentrée avec la première édition de l’Autodrome German Days. Cet événement, entièrement dédié à la culture automobile allemande, réunira des marques emblématiques telles que BMW, Porsche et Volkswagen.

English :

Autodrome UTAC Linas-Montlhéry will be marking the start of the new season with the first edition of Autodrome German Days. This event, entirely dedicated to German automotive culture, will bring together emblematic brands such as BMW, Porsche and Volkswagen.

