Agde

AUX ORIGINES DE L’IPSÉÎTE LA QUÊTE DE LA PHILOSOPHIE DE GAUGUIN

1 place Molière Agde Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12

fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Aux origines de l’ipséïte réunit trois artistes Sandrine Laila Kanoun (SLK), plasticienne agathois , qui revient dans sa ville natale accompagnée de deux artistes québécoises, Christiane Gravel et Huguette Thivierge Bélanger (HTBEL).

L’exposition propose un parcours où l’histoire de l’art, la sensibilité contemporaine et la quête intèrieure se rencontrent pour offrir au public une traversée à la fois esthétique et intime.

Vernissage, jeudi 11 juin à 19h00

#CULTURE

#EXPOSITION .

1 place Molière Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 94 65 80 direction.culture@ville-agde.fr

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English :

Aux origines de l’ipséïte brings together three artists Sandrine Laila Kanoun (SLK), a visual artist from Agatha, who returns to her native town, accompanied by two Quebec artists, Christiane Gravel and Huguette Thivierge Bélanger (HTBEL).

L’événement AUX ORIGINES DE L’IPSÉÎTE LA QUÊTE DE LA PHILOSOPHIE DE GAUGUIN Agde a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par 34 ADT34